Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is facing a second-degree assault charge for allegedly pointing a gun at a group of people in downtown Rochester early Friday. The criminal complaint against 21-year-old Shan Fiorenza says a Rochester police officer on routine patrol witnessed the incident and was able to arrest the man due to the actions of a citizen. The court document indicates Fiorenza was running away from the officer when a person who witnessed what was happening stuck out his foot and tripped him.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO