This year has not been an easy one in world events. It started with omicron and ongoing supply chain shortages, then moved into Russia's war on Ukraine at the United States' historic Pluto return. There were gut-wrenching mass shootings and financial market plunges around the April/May Taurus and Scorpio eclipses. The freshest wound of 2022 is the SCOTUS overturn of Roe v. Wade's constitutional protection, leaving only 22 of 50 states where safe, legal abortions can be obtained. Humanity, wherefore art thou?

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 HOURS AGO