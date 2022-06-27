‘Too much mayo’: Subway customer arrested after shooting 2 employees, killing 1 over sandwich order

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that has left one woman dead and another in critical condition at a metro Atlanta Subway store.

The reason for the shooting? Too much mayonnaise on a sandwich, police said.

APD responded to a Circle K gas station at the intersection of Northside and Markham St. to calls about a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they learned two female employees had been shot after a dispute about the amount of mayonnaise on a customer’s Subway sandwich.

Police said the woman who was killed was 26 years old. A 24-year-old employee was shot in front of her 5-year-old son and is now in critical condition. A relative told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that the victim, Jada Statum, was hit twice after she pushed her son under the counter to keep him from being hurt.

A co-owner of the Subway said that a third worker shot at the gunman.

“He didn’t hit the guy, but he put up a little fight,” Willie Glenn said.

A 36-year-old man has since been arrested. Police have not identified him.

“There was something wrong with the sandwich that made him so upset that he decided to take his anger out on the two employees here,” police said.

Atlanta police officers said that this was a case of someone with a gun who didn’t know how to resolve conflict without resorting to violence.

Jones talked to Statum’s uncle, who said her son witnessed his mother get shot and that she is doing all right.

Glenn said it breaks his heart.

“It just breaks my heart, to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon, and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich,” said Glenn.

The store’s other co-owner, Al Bailey, said no one deserves to get shot over something so trivial.

“Everybody packing,” Bailey said. “What sense does it make? They want to dummy this society down.”

He wouldn’t release the identity of the worker who was killed because he’s still waiting for family members to be informed, but he said both employees were young women who had just started at the location about three weeks ago.

“They were just model employees,” Glenn said.

Glenn said the shooter had been in the store before.

Interim Chief Of Police Darin Schierbaum said arguments are the majority cause of homicides in 2022.

“An argument leads to someone picking up a weapon and firing that gun, leaving someone dead or someone critically injured,” Schierbaum said.

Schierbaum feels that people should talk more and use guns less when it comes to handling disputes.

“We need individuals to talk out their disputes, walk away and do not pick up guns. We can take down drug operations that breed violent crime, we can dismantle gang organizations that breed violent crime, we can stop robbery crews that breed violent crime, we cannot stop someone who is mad because there is too much mayonnaise on their sandwich,” said Schierbaum.

Police said they’re still in the early parts of this investigation. They are looking through video and interviewing witnesses.

