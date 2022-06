The Green Bay Packers brought back an old friend in longtime offensive assistant Tom Clements to replace former QB coach Luke Getsy, who is now with the Chicago Bears. This was a really intriguing move by the Packers because Clements, who has coached football for 30 years, was Green Bay's QB coach and offensive coordinator for a little over a decade during the Mike McCarthy era (2006-2016).

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO