ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Voters in conservative Colorado county worry about nominating election denier for secretary of state

By Eric Bradner
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mesa County clerk Tina Peters, who has become Colorado's most prominent election denier and faces a series of legal battles after years of efforts to undermine the state's mail-in voting system, is seeking the Republican nomination in Tuesday's primary to become secretary of...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 83

Lucky from CO
2d ago

Well, she's a criminal that has been Indicted on 10 counts by the Grand Jury. She stole a mans' identity and stole her ex-husbands' home.

Reply(9)
9
ColoradoIndiana
2d ago

I am a Unaffiliated Voter and voted Republican this primary. I voted for individuals who do NOT believe in the election conspiracy theories.

Reply(21)
8
#LETSGOBRANDON
2d ago

Although I do question the integrity of the 2020 election, I think it is time to let it go, and I do support showing ID to vote, and I dont thats racist because everyone can get State ID.As a legal immigrant to the US I just think voting is a privelege that should be protected to the fullest extent!!!

Reply(4)
4
Related
Colorado Newsline

Heidi Ganahl beats Greg Lopez in GOP primary for Colorado governor

Heidi Ganahl won the Republican nomination for governor Tuesday over former Parker mayor Greg Lopez. As of 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Ganahl had about 53% of the vote according to results in the Colorado primary election from the secretary of state’s office. The Associated Press called the race at about 8 p.m. in Ganahl’s favor. […] The post Heidi Ganahl beats Greg Lopez in GOP primary for Colorado governor appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Campaign 2022: Pam Anderson is projected winner of Colorado Secretary of State primary race

DENVER (CBS4) – A majority of Colorado voters chose Pam Anderson to face incumbent Jena Griswold in the race for Secretary of State in the November general election, the AP says. Anderson beat Tina Peters, the embattled County Clerk from Mesa County. Anderson took 44.7% of the votes; Mike O’Donnell took 28.8%; and Peters secured 26.5%. LINK: Colorado Primary Results Anderson is a former Jefferson County Clerk and served as Executive Director of the Colorado County Clerks Association. In March, Peters surrendered to police after an arrest warrant was issued for her. She was charged with a total of 10 charges, including three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, identify theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failing to comply with the secretary of state.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Junction, CO
State
Colorado State
Mesa County, CO
Elections
Mesa County, CO
Government
County
Mesa County, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Peters
Person
Jena Griswold
Person
Bob Reece
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell
9NEWS

March holds razor-thin lead for House District 6 Democratic primary

COLORADO, USA — Two Democratic candidates with opposing views faced off Tuesday in the Colorado primary election for state House District 6. Voters for the Denver House seat were deciding between a progressive, Elisabeth Epps, and a centrist, Katie March. The winner will face Republican Donald D. Howell, who has no primary challenger, in the Nov. 8 general election.
DENVER, CO
KRMG

GOP race for Colorado elections head features indicted clerk

DENVER — (AP) — Republicans in Colorado will decide Tuesday whether to nominate -- as their candidate for the state's top election official -- a county elections clerk who is under indictment for a security breach spurred by conspiracy theories related to the 2020 presidential election. Mesa County...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Legislature#Registered Voters#Politics Local#Election Fraud#Election Local#Democrats#Democratic#State#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NBC News

Colorado Secretary of State Primary Election Results

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
COLORADO STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy