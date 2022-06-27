ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendrick Lamar closes Glastonbury with blood-soaked plea for women's rights

By Toyin Owoseje
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar closed his headline Glastonbury set with an impassioned plea for women's...

NME

The most magical moments from Lorde’s mystical Glastonbury set

There have been giant leaps forward taken all across Glastonbury 2022, but not many have been as powerful and meaningful as Lorde‘s debut appearance on the Pyramid Stage. Following on from when her electrifying ‘Melodrama’ album was showcased at Worthy Farm in 2017, tonight (June 26) the New Zealand vocalist and songwriter invited thousands of fans to play out their own dramas through her music – all while performing one of her biggest festival shows to date.
MUSIC
NME

Megan Thee Stallion at Glastonbury 2022: potential future headliner material

There’s a magnetism about the Houston Hot Girl’s performances: once you see one, you want to see them over and over again. In recent years, Megan Thee Stallion has become a rapper, whose speedy rise to the top filled with cocky lyrics and boisterous flows made her the trailblazer she’s always meant to be.
MUSIC
The Independent

The Queen spotted ‘dancing in Glastonbury crowd’

A fan attending the Glastonbury festival went viral on social media for bearing a striking resemblance to The Queen.During Friday night’s (24 June) coverage of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’s show, the camera panned over to people in the audience, including one woman in a blue raincoat and sunglasses.A Twitter user shared a snippet of the woman, writing: “Lovely to see the Queen enjoying a bit of Robert Plant at Glastonbury.”The Glastonbury festival lasted from Wednesday 22 June until 26 June, with Kendrick Lamar doing the closing performance.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Kendrick Lamar Makes Powerful Message About Roe V. Wade Overturn During Glastonbury Performance

On Friday, the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark Supreme Court decision that granted federal protection over the right for women to legally get abortions, thus leaving its legality up to the states. This has sparked multiple protests across the country, and even the world watches as the United States takes another step back in ensuring the rights and safety of its citizens.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Power 102.9 NoCo

Ray J Struggles to Hit Notes on His Own Song During Verzuz Hits Battle, Says It Was Because He Was Holding His Son

The latest Verzuz battle between Omarion and Mario went down last night (June 23), but Ray J stole the show for the wrong reasons. The hits contest between the millennial R&B stars took place live from Los Angeles. In a twist, the main event featured a preshow battle between Ray J and Bobby V vs. Pleasure P and Sammie. Things went a little left when Ray J performed his 2005 hit "One Wish." In video of the show, Ray is seen struggling to belt out the notes of the slow R&B ballad while he holds his son.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Glastonbury: Diana Ross fans defend singer after viewers complain set is ‘off-key’

Diana Ross fans have defended the singer after viewers criticised Ross’s vocals as “off-key” during her Glastonbury set.The music icon took the Pyramid stage on Sunday (26 June) in the festival’s legends slot, which has previously hosted Kylie Minogue, Dolly Parton, and Kenny Rogers.Ross attracted a huge crowd at Worthy Farm, with many viewers taking to Twitter to comment on the size of the crowd.“Can’t even see where it ends!” wrote one person. Another added: “LOOK AT THE CROWD FOR DIANA ROSS WOW!”Many people – both in attendance at Worthy Farm and watching the show at home – strongly...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Finally Settles Debate Over Whether He’s Better Than Michael Jackson

Chris Brown, 33, is speaking out about the popular internet debate on whether he or the late Michael Jackson is a better entertainer. The singer admitted that he wants no part of the comparison and in fact, credited the “king of pop” for inspiring him to pursue the music career that brought him much success, in a new radio interview. “That’s cap,” he said when asked about the debate, on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, which can be seen above.
MUSIC
urbanbellemag.com

Kandi Burruss Responds to RHOA Fans & Cast Members Calling Her Boring

Kandi Burruss didn’t anticipate that Marlo Hampton would come for her so hard. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss feels like she currently has a target on her back. Interestingly enough, she has good reason to feel that way. During an appearance on “Reality with The King,” Marlo Hampton had a lot to say about Kandi to Carlos King. She said that she feels as if Kandi has been “coasting” for a while. And with Marlo finally having a peach, she wanted to make Kandi work for her check. So she’s been coming for Kandi left and right. This caught Kandi completely off guard seeing as though she advocated for Marlo’s promotion. Besides show politics, Marlo took a shot at Kandi’s philanthropy. She said Kandi doesn’t do enough for the “Black culture.” Plus, she called Kandi and Kenya Moore h**s.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Cardi B, Kristen McMenamy, Lil Nas X, and More

Archival Jean Paul Gaultier is still going strong. Just look to Cardi B who showed off one of the rarest pieces from the designer, a “cyberdot” catsuit, this past week. Cardi B and JPG fans will recognize this look instantly. It hails from the fall 1995 runway and Cardi has worn an iteration before. In 2019, she donned a yellow curve-skimming dress version for the Hustlers premiere. Chic times two!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Celebrities Who Have Renewed Their Wedding Vows

No one does a wedding quite like Hollywood's A-listers, and for some, one ceremony just isn’t enough! Whether they’re celebrating a milestone anniversary, like Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, or recommitting to one another following a rough patch, like Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne or Beyoncé and Jay-Z, plenty of stars have taken a second plunge with […]
RELATIONSHIPS
