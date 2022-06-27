Kendrick Lamar closes Glastonbury with blood-soaked plea for women's rights

Kandi Burruss didn’t anticipate that Marlo Hampton would come for her so hard. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss feels like she currently has a target on her back. Interestingly enough, she has good reason to feel that way. During an appearance on “Reality with The King,” Marlo Hampton had a lot to say about Kandi to Carlos King. She said that she feels as if Kandi has been “coasting” for a while. And with Marlo finally having a peach, she wanted to make Kandi work for her check. So she’s been coming for Kandi left and right. This caught Kandi completely off guard seeing as though she advocated for Marlo’s promotion. Besides show politics, Marlo took a shot at Kandi’s philanthropy. She said Kandi doesn’t do enough for the “Black culture.” Plus, she called Kandi and Kenya Moore h**s.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO