Joliet, IL

NorthPoint Construction Disrupts Noel Road Homes

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 21st. Joliet Planning Commission votes to approve Third Coast Intermodal–6-0 May 17th. Joliet City Council votes to approve Third Coast Intermodal–7-1 That’s how fast it happened. Northpoint’s plans...

WSPY NEWS

Oswego voters approve property transfer tax

Voters in Oswego approved a real estate transfer tax during Tuesday's primary. The tax will charge buyers of property in Oswego based on the value of the property. Village Administrator Dan DiSanto says the proceeds of the tax will help cover the cost of connecting to Lake Michigan as a water source.
OSWEGO, IL
Aurora Sticking with Fourth of July Procession In Lieu of Parade

As a way to stay engaged during the pandemic, the City of Aurora got creative. Instead of a parade that people attended, they brought the parade to people’s doorsteps by forming a procession through town made of police, fire, and other city vehicles. It looks like that arrangement will...
AURORA, IL
Overnight closures on Rowell Avenue in Joliet

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that as part of the ongoing efforts to rebuild the eastbound Interstate 80 bridge over Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, in Joliet, a full closure is scheduled to take place on Rowell Avenue, between Linden and Haven avenues from, weather permitting, 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, to 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 29.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Northwest suburban school district says its propane buses are the fleet of the future

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (CBS) -- Its school buses don't look abnormal by appearance, but Township High School District 211 in the northwest suburbs say the buses are the fleet of the future.CBS 2's Marissa Perlman took a ride on one of the district's propane-powered yellow buses, which have a green goal.The bus is at its loudest when it starts up – it's otherwise a quiet ride."A nice smooth ride, and quiet," said Township High School District 211 transportation coordinator Patrick McShane. "The student love quiet."A green bird – instead of the usual black bird logo for Blue Bird school buses...
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Neighbor provides escape hatch for Grand Blvd. homeowner

The woman who expressed outrage over the construction of an apartment building next door to her home in downtown Brookfield and later sued the developer, her home’s former owners and their real estate agent has sold that home – for a profit. Cook County property records show that...
BROOKFIELD, IL
Will County Approves Five-Year Transportation Improvement Program

The Will County Five-Year Transportation Improvement Program, providing a multi-year plan for countywide infrastructure investments, has been officially approved by the Will County Board. “This program improves local access and reduces congestion throughout the county,” said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “I’m proud that this plan invests in stronger infrastructure...
WILL COUNTY, IL
#Lawsuits#Third Coast#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Joliet City Council#Northpoint
Tony's Fresh Market to Open New Store in Joliet, Illinois

Chicago-based Tony’s Fresh Market will open the doors to a new location in Joliet, Ill., on June 29. The store will be located at 1801 West Jefferson St. on the site of a former Kmart and will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to the grocer’s website.
JOLIET, IL
Lake County Primary Election Results and Other Illinois Primary News

(Springfield, IL) Statewide races are all set for November after the Tuesday night primary in Illinois. For Governor, incumbent JB Pritzker will square off against Republican Darren Bailey. For the open Secretary of State spot it will be Democrat Alexi Giannoulias against Republican Dan Brady. The Attorney General’s race will pit Democrat Kwame Raoul against Republican Thomas DeVore. For Comptroller, Democrat incumbent Susana Mendoza will take on Republican Shannon Teresi, and for Treasurer Democrat Michael Frerichs will square off against Republican Tom Demmer. One other statewide race will pit incumbent Illinois US Senator Tammy Duckworth against Republican Kathy Salvi.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
DuPage County program allows voters to cast their ballots at any site countywide

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois primary is coming up Tuesday, and early voting numbers ahead of that date were down in Chicago. But as CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, that has not been the case everywhere. Early voting was set to wrap up at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Polling places will be open for primary day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Our cameras rolled Monday afternoon as some of the last early ballots were cast in the Near North Chicago Public Library, 310 W. Division St., where the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners said 770 people chose...
CHICAGO, IL
Preliminary vote shows Abdelnasser Rashid unseats incumbent Mike Zalewski

Preliminary vote shows Abdelnasser Rashid unseats incumbent Mike Zalewski. Abdelnasser Rashid, a Democrat who proved his strength when he nearly unseated Republican Cook County board member Sean Morrison in 2018 by almost 1,400 votes, is the unofficial winner in a battle for the Illinois House of Representatives in the 21st District on Tuesday June 28, 2022 defeating incumbent Michael Zalewski.
COOK COUNTY, IL
New Grocery Store Opens Wednesday At Jefferson and Larkin in Joliet

Joliet residents will have another option for groceries beginning on Wednesday, June 29th. Tony’s Fresh Market is opening along Jefferson near Larkin. The store is located at 1801 Jefferson and fills a long vacant store front that was formerly Kmart. The Kmart store closed in 2016 and had been an eyesore for Joliet with homeless people using the parking lot and outside of the building for shelter. Tony’s Fresh Market grocery store chain acquired the building in 2020.
JOLIET, IL
Election Results for Cook County

Several primary elections will be held Tuesday in Cook County. Among them is Cook County Board President, Cook County Sheriff, Cook County Commissioner and Cook County Assessor. Polls close at 7 p.m. Check back after 7 p.m. for real time results.
COOK COUNTY, IL
$150 gas stimulus cards going to thousands in Illinois

Back in April, a plan called Chicago Moves was approved, which send gas stimulus payments to qualifying residents. The program was proposed by Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot, and approved by the Chicago City Council. The plan sends thousands of $150 gas stimulus cards to residents using a lottery system. In...
CHICAGO, IL
37 W Benton Street #204

Unique opportunity to rent a RIVER VIEW apartment at Esser Lofts in the heart of everything that revived Downtown Aurora has to offer! Apartment is available for occupancy now. Built in the 1920's, this 21 unit vintage apartment building sits right on the Fox River and was fully renovated to be chic & stylish, and the apartments are only a year old. Enter through secure doors to the elevator that takes you to the 2nd floor. This 602 s.f. 1-bedroom 1 bathroom RIVER VIEW apartment has soaring open 12' ceilings and vintage hardwood floors, rare river view BALCONY, convenient stackable washer/dryer in the unit, stainless steel appliances, and a spacious open floor plan. Light and bright with white cabinetry throughout! Bathroom boasts a bathtub and shower. You have your own utilities in the private closet next to the apartment with (electric) central heat, central A/C, and city water. The apartment is cable ready, and heated underground garage and storage spaces are available to rent (Garage space $75/month, and a private storage closet is free). Exercise Room and Community Room is open for all tenants to enjoy. The building is pet friendly with a $300 flat non-refundable fee. Lease Terms 1 year, Security Deposit 1 month's rent, and we use CISI service to run full credit/background for each occupant 18 years and older ($75). Easy to apply and secure! Downtown Aurora has become the hot spot and the location of Esser Lofts puts you in the heart of fun restaurants, coffee houses, entertainment, casino, and outdoor activities. Convenient location makes easy access to highway & train.
AURORA, IL

