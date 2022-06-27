When Handroll Project opened in the Mission, it took roughly .2 seconds for lines to form down the sidewalk. This temaki-focused offshoot of the high-end omakase spot Ju-Ni draws a crowd every night—and it’s worth every minute of the wait. The five, seven, or ten-piece sets ($35, $54, or $95) are well-curated playlists of hits (a la carte handrolls are also available). Just sit back in one of the 12 bar seats in the minimalist space and enjoy some perfectly vinegary sushi rice topped with things like scallop drenched in miso aioli, smoked uni and ikura, and A5 wagyu showered with garlic chips. Since this is Ju-Ni’s sister spot, the menu also includes that restaurant’s signature frozen, shaved monkfish liver pâté, which has the texture of an ice cold cloud. Handroll Project is one of the most exciting places in SF to eat at right now, and if you have the time to get in line, you absolutely should.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO