Restaurants

Em Sherif

By Rianne Shlebak
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 2 days ago
Em Sherif, located in the depths of Harrods, is the place to come when you’re in the mood to spend some serious money and eat some seriously good hummus fatteh. Part of the popular restaurant group of the same name, Em Sherif originated in Beirut and now has locations across the...

