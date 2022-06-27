ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk Has a Grudge Against GM

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kXOdB_0gNAVfew00

Elon Musk holds a grudge against those who doubt or ignore Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report.

The billionaire isn't often shy about taking advantage of every major step Tesla takes -- record deliveries and production, bumper profits and margins -- to take a victory lap and remind Tesla skeptics of their bets and criticism.

The tech mogul often likes to remind short sellers, for example, that their bets against Tesla have gone wrong. One of his favorite 'enemies' is hedge-fund heavyweight David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital, to whom he had shorts delivered in 2018.

"I want to thank @elonmusk for the shorts," Einhorn posted on Twitter on August 2018 with a photo of the shorts. "He is a man of his word! They did come with some manufacturing defects. #tesla."

$TSLAQ, an Informal Group of Tesla Doubters

Musk also recently made a cruel joke against Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report co-founder Bill Gates for shorting Tesla. He went so far as to question the environmental qualifications of Gates because the philanthropist held a $500 million short position against Tesla.

Selling stock short is a bet that the stock's price will drop.

"Sorry, but I cannot take your philanthropy on climate change seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla the company doing the most to solve climate change," Musk recently wrote to Gates. It was the end of a discussion the two billionaires were having about working together for common causes.

Musk is also known for his disdain for the informal group of accountants, lawyers, hedge fund managers, former Tesla employees and other social media users who troll Tesla under the hashtag $TSLAQ.

These Musk and Tesla skeptics post any negative things about the company -- manager departures, complaints, Tesla accidents, regulator investigations, Tesla stock crashes, etc. -- with the goal of saying that the twilight of the manufacturer of electric vehicles is on the horizon.

Musk and GM

But if there's one thing the serial entrepreneur can't forget, it's that President Joe Biden ignored Tesla for over a year. Above all, Biden has repeatedly claimed that General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report, under CEO Mary Barra, is the leader of the electric revolution in the United States.

“In the auto industry, Detroit is leading the world in electric vehicles. You know how critical it is?" Biden said last November.

"Mary [Barra], I remember talking to you way back in January about the need for America to lead in electric vehicles. I can remember your dramatic announcement that by 2035, GM would be 100% electric. You changed the whole story, Mary. You did, Mary. You electrified the entire automotive industry. I’m serious. You led, and it matters.”

In 2021, Tesla delivered nearly a million electric vehicles, compared to less than 25,000 units to GM, which had to suspend production of the Chevy Bolt and Chevy Bolt EUV for a safety problem.

GM's figures should improve in 2022 as the legacy automaker now produces other models such as the Cadillac Lyriq, the GMC Hummer EV, an electric version of the iconic Hummer pickup. And GM also resumed production of the Bolt in April.

But the Detroit giant will be very, very far behind Tesla, the market leader in electric vehicles which opened two new production sites in 2022, a factory near Berlin in Germany and a factory in Austin. Musk anticipates more than 1.5 million vehicles delivered despite supply chain problems and the closure for many weeks of the Shanghai factory.

The gap between the two manufacturers is regularly underlined by fans of Tesla and Musk who also have never digested that Biden attributed to GM and Barra the merits belonging, they believe, to Tesla and Musk. The billionaire seems to share this opinion since he often comments on most of the tweets mocking GM and its role as "leader" in the market for electric vehicles.

"Congrats to GM on 'leading' the pack," Musk and Tesla fan Sawyer Merritt tweeted recently, with a screenshot showing the top 5 EV sellers in the US in the first quarter. In this top 5, dominated by Tesla, GM does not appear, yet it's the darling of Biden.

Musk nodded. And to show that GM does not play in the same court as Tesla he did not even deign to pronounce the name of the Detroit giant. And this is not the first time that he has acted like this.

He also highlighted the prowess of another automaker.

"Hyundai is doing pretty well," Musk commented.

Contacted by TheStreet to comment on Musk's grudge against GM, the Detroit company did not respond.

Comments / 8

Related
Benzinga

Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'

In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
MISSOURI STATE
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Elon Musk Calls These Companies 'Super Shady and Unethical'

In his spare time, when he’s not running Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Elon Musk has built up a satellite network to provide global data and communications services. The Starlink service has nearly 3,000 satellites in low-earth orbit, launched by Musk's SpaceX rockets. The service can provide data with much less lag time than older satellites operating much farther above the earth.
BUSINESS
The US Sun

Elon Musk cruelly branded ‘retarded’ aged 7 by teachers because he ‘stared into space,’ Tesla CEO’s dad claims

ELON Musk was cruelly branded "retarded" by teachers when he was seven because he would spend his days staring into space, his dad has claimed. The Tesla CEO's estranged father, Errol Musk, said he was left "dumbstruck" when his son's school principal and grade two teacher in South Africa told him Elon might need to attend a special school.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Barra
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Elon Musk Vowed to “Own No House” — So, Where Does He Live?

As a businessman with more than $200 billion in net worth, Elon Musk is the wealthiest individual in the world by a long shot. But where does Musk live, exactly?. Well, don’t expect to see him putting down roots at any lavish mansion. Musk vowed to “own no house” on Twitter, and his ex-partner Grimes told Vanity Fair earlier this year that he “does not live like a billionaire.”
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Greenlight Capital#Tslaq
TheStreet

GM Pulls Out a Surprise that Tesla, Mercedes And Lucid Won't Like

On May 16, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially opened the GM (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report Technical Center in Warren, Michigan in a nationally television ceremony. At that time, the facility was the largest corporate building project in the world, costing more than $125 million and Life...
WARREN, MI
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Hit With $258 Billion USD Lawsuit for Allegedly Defrauding Investors With Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme

Elon Musk, SpaceX and Tesla Inc. are facing a $258 billion USD lawsuit for allegedly defrauding investors in a Dogecoin “pyramid scheme.”. According to Fortune, a man named Keith Johnson filed the suit in Manhattan, New York on behalf of several others who lost money investing in Dogecoin since April 2019. He claims that he was “defrauded out of money by defendants’ Dogecoin Crypto Pyramid Scheme” and that Musk “falsely and deceptively claim that Dogecoin is a legitimate investment when it has no value at all.”
MANHATTAN, NY
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is Furious

His detractors will see a lack of fair play, while his fans will give him reason. Before getting to the reason for his anger, it should be noted that for more than a decade, from 2003 to almost 2013, the billionaire and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report pushed hard for the adoption of electric vehicles despite mockery from rivals and skepticism from financial markets and consumers.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
Daily Mail

Caterpillar to relocate its HQ from Illinois to Texas after 100 years because it will 'attract new talent and opportunities' as it joins Elon Musk's Tesla as latest firm to leave woke state

Construction machinery company Caterpillar announced it would relocate its headquarters from Illinois to Texas after 100 years to 'attract new talent.'. The company announced the news on Tuesday that it would be moving to Irving sometime this year and would be relocating most of its staff. The company told Fox News that it believes most of its roughly 230 Deerfield corporate employees will move.
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Joe Biden Responds To Elon Musk’s “Super Bad Feeling” About The Economy: “Lots Of Luck On His Trip To The Moon”

Click here to read the full article. Joe Biden, touting a better-than-expected jobs report, responded to reports that Elon Musk has a “super bad feeling” about the economic outlook and that he wants to slash jobs at Tesla by 10%. “While Elon Musk is talking about that, Ford is increasing their investment, overwhelmingly. I think Ford is increasing the investment in building new electric vehicles. Six thousand employees – union employees, I might add, in the Midwest. The former Chrysler Corporation, they also are making similar investments in electric vehicles. Intel is adding 20,000 new jobs making computer chips. So, you...
NFL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
86K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy