MAUREPAS - Three men have been found dead in Lake Maurepaus after they went missing in the water Sunday afternoon. Late Monday morning, officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the body of one of those boaters, 48-year-old Michael Bryant of Denham Springs, was the first recovered. Crews later found 18-year-old Zachary LeDuff of Greenwell Springs and 20-year-old Zane Bryant of Denham Springs later Monday evening.

3 DAYS AGO