Nearly $30 million raised among nine AGs

By Samuel Wonacott
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 2 days ago
Welcome to the Monday, June 27, Brew.

Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:

  1. Across nine states, attorneys general have collectively raised $48.4 million this election cycle
  2. A look at Utah’s June 28 elections
  3. A look at Oklahoma’s June 28 elections

Across nine states, attorneys general have collectively raised $27.8 million this election cycle

Thirty states are holding attorney general elections this year. Let’s take a look at campaign finance numbers in nine of those states, where we partner with Transparency USA to provide detailed campaign finance data.

In the current election cycle across nine states, attorneys general have collectively raised $27.8 million. Two attorneys general—Rob Bonta of California ($8.7 million) and Ken Paxton of Texas ($5.9 million)—have raised $5 million or more for re-election campaigns.

Figures from Virginia, which held an election for attorney general in 2021, are not included above. Jason Miyares (R) raised $7.4 million and spent $6.9 million during the 2021 campaign cycle. He defeated then-Attorney General Mark Herring (D) 50.4%-49.6%.

Here’s what the data show:

You can take a deeper dive into these fundraising figures by clicking on the links below:

Thirty states are holding attorney general elections this year. Of those 30 attorney general offices, Democrats hold 16 and Republicans hold 14. In 2018, the last time all 30 offices were up for election, Democrats gained control of four in Colorado, Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin.

Overall, Democrats hold 22 attorney general offices, while Republicans hold 26.

This year, we plan to publish several hundred articles breaking down campaign finance numbers in the 12 states covered by Transparency USA: Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. To learn more about our partnership with Transparency USA, click below.

A look at Utah’s June 28 elections

By the time July comes around, a majority of states will have held statewide primaries. In contrast to May and June, when states held primaries nearly every week, only Maryland will hold statewide elections in July.

Let’s turn to this month’s final primaries. Five states will hold primaries on June 28—Colorado, Illinois, New York (state legislative districts and state executive offices only), Oklahoma, and Utah. Here’s a preview of what’s on the ballot in Utah and Oklahoma.

Congress

Utah will hold elections for a U.S. Senate seat and all four U.S. House districts. Seven candidates are running in the Republican Senate seat, including incumbent Mike Lee (R). Lee first took office in 2011. One candidate, Kael Weston, is running in the Democratic primary. Three independent election forecasters consider the general election Solid Republican or Likely Republican.

All four of Utah’s House districts are up for election. Republicans represent all four districts. Thirteen candidates filed to run across all four districts, including four Democrats and nine Republicans. All four incumbents are running for re-election, and all four face primary challengers. There are no contested Democratic primaries.

State

Utah voters will decide primaries for state treasurer and eight of the 15 seats on the Board of Education. Voters will also decide primaries for state Senate and state House.

Fifteen districts in the state Senate are up for election. Republicans have a 23-6 Senate majority. Seventy-five districts in the House are up for election. Republicans have a 58-17 majority. Fifteen of the 82 Utah state legislators running for re-election this year—two Democrats and 13 incumbents—have contested primaries.

Utah uses a unique convention-primary structure where candidates participate in party conventions before advancing to the primary. Conventions were held on April 23. Three incumbents were defeated in conventions this year: Reps. Stephen Handy (R), Douglas Sagers (R), and Steve Waldrip (R). This was the most state legislative incumbents defeated in Utah’s conventions since 2014.

In Utah, the primary candidate with the most votes wins—even if that candidate receives less than 50% of the total vote. Utah is one of 40 states without primary election runoffs. The state cancels uncontested primaries, and write-in candidates participate only in general elections, not primaries.

A look at Oklahoma’s June 28 elections

Now, over to Oklahoma’s June 28 primaries. If necessary, primary runoffs will be held Aug. 23.

Congress

Voters will decide primaries for two U.S. Senate seats and all five U.S. House districts.

Oklahoma is the only state this cycle in which both its U.S. Senate seats are up for election. Longtime U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, who took office in 1994, announced he would retire on Jan. 3, 2023, triggering a special election. The candidate who wins in the general election will serve the remainder of Inhofe’s term, which ends in 2027. Ten candidates are running in the special Republican primary. The special Democratic primary was canceled because Kendra Horn was the only candidate to file. The winner of the Republican primary will face Horn, Robert Murphy (L), and Ray Woods (I) in the November general election.

Approximately one-third of U.S. Senate seats is up for election every two years. In 2020, Georgia held two U.S. Senate elections (both went to runoffs in January 2021). Before that, both of Mississippi’s U.S. Senate seats were up for election in 2018.

Sen. James Lankford (R) is running in a regularly scheduled U.S. Senate election. Three candidates—Lankford, Joan Farr, and Jackson Lahmeyer—are running in the Republican primary. Six candidates—Arya Azma, Dennis Baker, Jason Bollinger, Jo Glenn, Madison Horn, Brandon Wade—are running in the Democratic primary.

All five of Oklahoma’s U.S. House districts are on the ballot this year. Republicans represent all five districts. Twenty-eight candidates are running for Oklahoma’s five U.S. House districts, including five Democrats and 23 Republicans.

State

Oklahoma voters will decide primaries for a range of state executive offices, including governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Additionally, voters will decide primaries for 24 districts in the state Senate and all 101 districts in the state Assembly.

Republicans have a 39-9 Senate majority and an 82-18 majority in the Assembly. Eighty-eight of the 125 districts up for election in Oklahoma in 2022 are uncontested, meaning voters in 70% of districts will have either only a Democrat or only a Republican on their general election ballots. This is both the largest number and highest rate of uncontested districts since 2014.

In Oklahoma, primary candidates must get a majority of the vote to win. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the total vote, the two candidates with the most votes advance to an Aug. 23 runoff election. Oklahoma is one of 10 states that conduct runoff elections as part of their party nomination process.

The Independent

More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems

A political shift is beginning to take hold across the U.S. as tens of thousands of suburban swing voters who helped fuel the Democratic Party's gains in recent years are becoming Republicans.More than 1 million voters across 43 states have switched to the Republican Party over the last year, according to voter registration data analyzed by The Associated Press. The previously unreported number reflects a phenomenon that is playing out in virtually every region of the country — Democratic and Republican states along with cities and small towns — in the period since President Joe Biden replaced former President...
The Independent

Oklahoma voters to cast ballots for 2 US Senate seats

With the announcement earlier this year that longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe plans to step down from office early, Oklahoma voters have the rare opportunity to cast ballots on Tuesday for candidates for both of the state's U.S. Senate seats, although Republicans will be heavily favored to retain both seats in the fall.Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford, 54, is running for reelection to a full six-year term and is facing a feisty GOP primary challenger in Tulsa pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, 30, a political newcomer who has accused Lankford of not being conservative enough and criticized him for not...
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
Washington Examiner

A mass exodus from the Democrats' America

As the Washington Examiner reported this week, the end of the COVID-19 pandemic has done nothing to arrest the trend of people fleeing large cities in liberal coastal states for more pleasant and orderly locales, particularly in the Mountain West and the Sun Belt. A mixture of unreasonable pandemic restrictions,...
K. Revs

Opinion: The U.S. is Swiftly Turning Dystopian

In case you’ve been living under an actual rock, you likely know about the Supreme Court draft opinion released last month that foreshadowed the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Today, that draft became an official ruling.
Fox News

Former President Trump holds Save America rally in Illinois

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak in a rally outside Quincy, Illinois on Saturday. Trump will be stumping for Rep. Mary Miller in an Illinois congressional primary against fellow House Republican Rep. Rodney Davis. Miller is a first-term representative in Illinois' 15th Congressional District, which has been dramatically...
POLITICO

Roe has fallen. Rep. Chu has a plan.

With help from Ella Creamer, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! There are a number of stories we’re keeping an eye on, including Congress sending the most sweeping gun safety laws in more than a generation to Biden’s desk. Today, though, we’re focusing on history: the Supreme Court ending the constitutional right to an abortion.
The Atlantic

America Is Growing Apart, Possibly for Good

It may be time to stop talking about “red” and “blue” America. That’s the provocative conclusion of Michael Podhorzer, a longtime political strategist for labor unions and the chair of the Analyst Institute, a collaborative of progressive groups that studies elections. In a private newsletter that he writes for a small group of activists, Podhorzer recently laid out a detailed case for thinking of the two blocs as fundamentally different nations uneasily sharing the same geographic space.
creators.com

The Supreme Court's Decision Is a Huge Win for the Constitution

In the 2008 case of District of Columbia v. Heller, the Supreme Court recognized the individual right to gun ownership in the home. In the 2010 case of McDonald v. Chicago, it recognized that the right of individual gun ownership extended to states and local municipalities. This week, in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, the court found that "New York's proper-cause requirement violates the Fourteenth Amendment by preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense."
The Independent

Alaska tallies US House primary after ballot access fight

The special primary for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat moved forward as planned Saturday, after a tense legal fight over ballot access issues cast a shadow over the election.The legal drama was the latest twist in an already extraordinary election, packed with 48 candidates running for the seat left vacant by U.S. Rep. Don Young, who died in March. Young, a Republican, held the seat for 49 years.The state Division of Elections released initial vote counts late Saturday from the election conducted primarily by mail. Saturday marked the first ballot count; additional counts are scheduled for Wednesday and Friday,...
Ballotpedia News

Making sense of the US House special election in Alaska

Welcome to the Wednesday, June 22, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. All candidates in IL-03 Democratic primary complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. Another look at Texas’ 34th Congressional District special election. Gross ends campaign for U.S. House. On June...
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

