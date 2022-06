This month’s design news features the work of creatives who wanted to change the status quo. We have a gallery show celebrating the work of queer art collective General Idea, a group of artists who will forever be associated with the Aids pandemic and the prejudice many victims of the virus faced in the 80s and 90s. There’s also a show dedicated to Virgil Abloh, the first black creative director at Louis Vuitton. Abloh worked on the exhibition before his untimely death last year, and the centrepiece was ‘Social Sculpture’ a physical space for gatherings designed to counter the historical lack of space afforded to Black artists in cultural institutions. It’s important to honour the creatives who use their voices for political good. Especially as it seems the fight for equality and autonomy is never over.

DESIGN ・ 10 HOURS AGO