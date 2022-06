Freddie Freeman ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 26: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers receives a standing ovation during his first at bat in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 26, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Chris Taylor had three hits including the go-ahead double in the 11th as the Dodgers rallied to beat the Braves 5-3 Sunday night in Atlanta.

The Dodgers scored twice in the ninth to force extra innings.

The weekend marked the return of former Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman who finished Sunday’s game with two hits.

