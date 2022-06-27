ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, CA

California Amtrak crash: 3 killed when train strikes car in Brentwood

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
BRENTWOOD, Calif. — Three people are dead after an Amtrak train and a car collided in Northern California, officials said.

According to The New York Times, the incident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday in Brentwood, a San Francisco suburb. An Amtrak train carrying about 90 people struck a sedan at a rural railroad crossing, which did not have guardrails or a signal, authorities told the newspaper.

Fire Marshal Steve Aubert, of the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, said three people died at the scene, according to the Times. Although a BNSF Railway spokeswoman said about five people were hurt in the crash, Aubert told the newspaper that he knew of only two – an adult and a child, both with critical injuries. None of the victims were aboard the train, Aubert added.

Aubert said trains are permitted to reach speeds up to 80 mph in the area where the crash occurred, according to the Times.

In a statement obtained by KCRA-TV, Amtrak emphasized that drivers should be cautious at railroad crossings.

“According to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America, and railroad crossing incidents are the second leading cause of rail-related deaths in America,” the statement read in part, according to KCRA. “These incidents can affect everyone involved – those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews and our passengers. They also serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings. Amtrak continues to work closely with Operation Lifesaver (OLI) to #STOPTrackTragedies by emphasizing the obvious dangers of being on railroad property or disregarding warnings at rail crossings.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

