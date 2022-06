WGNS Radio will continue a long-time tradition of holding political forums for some of the more heavily contested or heated races that have received news coverage in recent months. The next forum to be aired “LIVE” and un-edited will be on Thursday, June 30th. Scroll down to see the WGNS Political Forum schedule that includes names of our invited guests and what offices they are seeking. If you would like to send WGNS questions to ask our guests, we invite you to send questions that are geared towards the office they are seeking and not questions focused on the candidate who is seeking that position. You can SUBMIT candidate questions to WGNS HERE.

