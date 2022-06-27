ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

WATCH: Lightning hits boat off Florida; Coast Guard rescues 7

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

Seven people had to be rescued from a boat 100 miles off of Clearwater after their vessel was hit by lightning Saturday.

DPS increasing enforcement over July 4th weekend

DPS increasing enforcement over July 4th weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Highway Patrol said it will be initiating two traffic safety campaigns during the holiday weekend from Friday, July 1, through Monday, July 4. DPS said Operation Holiday will run July 2 through July 4 and will target drivers who violate traffic laws, including those […]
AMARILLO, TX
Derges found guilty on all counts

Derges found guilty on all counts

UPDATE: Derges has been found guilty on all counts. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The jury has asked for additional evidence in the trial of a Missouri Representative accused of defrauding the government. Derges represents the Nixa area at the Missouri House of Representatives. A federal grand jury indictment alleges she fraudulently received about $300,000 in federal coronavirus aid […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

15 Texas Doctors to pay over $2.8M in kickback allegation settlement

HOUSTON (CW39) — Fifteen Texas doctors have agreed to pay a total of $2.83 million to resolve allegations involving illegal kickbacks. Eighteen other Texas doctors previously reached similar settlements. “These settlements should reinforce the message that the Eastern District of Texas will not tolerate health care providers who seek to enrich themselves through kickback schemes,” […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas increases funding for school safety, mental health after Uvalde shooting

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — State government officials, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan, announced Tuesday the transfer of $105.5 million to support additional school safety and mental health initiatives through Aug. 31, 2023. This comes after 19 students and two adults were killed earlier this month at Robb […]
TEXAS STATE
Amarillo man reappointed to state board

Amarillo man reappointed to state board

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that an Amarillo man has been reappointed to the Board for Lease of Texas Parks and Wildlife Lands. According to a news release, Clifton “Cliff” Bickerstaff has been reappointed to serve on the Board for Lease of Texas Parks and […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

