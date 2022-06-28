Boris Johnson news – live: Tory rebels urge ministers to ‘show backbone’ and resign

Yet more Tory rebels have urged ministers to resign in a bid to force Boris Johnson from office, piling further pressure on the prime minister after his dual by-election defeats last week.

Urging ambitious ministers to “show a little backbone and indeed leadership”, 1922 Committee vice-chair William Wragg joined a growing chorus of former Tory Party leaders, erstwhile ministers and peers demanding that senior members of Mr Johnson’s government consider their positions.

But, speaking at the G7 summit, Mr Johnson insisted he was unperturbed by potential plots to oust him and insisted questions over his leadership had been “settled” in the recent confidence vote.

Despite his claims to be preparing for his leadership to hit a third term stretching into the 2030s reportedly sparking a fresh flurry of no confidence letters over the weekend, Mr Johnson insisted he had a mandate to drive a “massive, massive agenda”, adding: “Nobody abandons a privilege like that.”

As MPs prepare to debate his plans to rip up the Northern Ireland Protocol , Mr Johnson claimed the controversial legislation could be implemented in 2022.