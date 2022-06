The struggling ‘crypto’ sector hopes to avoid having fun staying poor by embracing financial bailouts the same way that a drowning man grabs the point of a sword. The fate of BlockFi continues to hang in the balance after a wild week of efforts to rescue the struggling digital currency lending platform. BlockFi found itself on shaky foundations as the overall market struggles from a lack of liquidity thanks to overly interconnected major lending platforms and suspect stablecoins.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO