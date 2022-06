Riot Games will be donating the proceeds from the Star Guardian Taliyah skin to its Social Impact Fund from July 28 to Aug. 29, the company announced. Riot created the Social Impact Fund in 2019, and since then, it has been using revenue generated from its various game titles to help others in need around the world. In 2020, Riot raised over $14 million dollars for COVID-19 relief through various skins and bundles in League of Legends that were used as fundraisers. This time around, Riot will be using League of Legends, its most popular title, yet again to add to the millions of dollars already raised for the fund.

