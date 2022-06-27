Gas Prices Fall for Second Straight Week Ahead of 4th of July
UNDATED -- With Independence Day a week away, gas prices continued to fall for a second straight week as the price of oil has faltered. Gas...mix949.com
UNDATED -- With Independence Day a week away, gas prices continued to fall for a second straight week as the price of oil has faltered. Gas...mix949.com
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0