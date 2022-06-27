ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Gas Prices Fall for Second Straight Week Ahead of 4th of July

By Jim Maurice
MIX 94.9
 2 days ago
UNDATED -- With Independence Day a week away, gas prices continued to fall for a second straight week as the price of oil has faltered. Gas...

