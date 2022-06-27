ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randall, MN

Random Act of Kindness Helps Flood Relief Efforts in Randall

By Abbey
MIX 94.9
MIX 94.9
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen shared a tremendous feel-good story over the weekend from Randall. Thursday night (June 23rd) brought over a foot of rain to the Randall area and left roadways flooded into Monday morning on some parts of Hwy 10. It also left most of the businesses in the...

mix949.com

Comments / 0

ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

