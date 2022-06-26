ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Holewa, Karls Win WJON/Granite City Days 5K

By Jay Caldwell
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A group of 30 runners braved the cool windy conditions to participate in the WJON/Granite City Days 5K Sunday morning...

New Bike Route Needs New Name

ST. PAUL -- A new bike route from Moorhead to St. Cloud needs a new name. U.S. Bicycle Route 20 is a new 188-mile bike path connecting Moorhead and St. Cloud. Now, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking for the public to vote to name it. MnDOT has narrowed the list to six potential names that highlight the features of the route.
Waite Park Honored for Amphitheater Project

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park was recently recognized for their newest outdoor entertainment venue - The Ledge Amphitheater. The League of Minnesota Cities announced Friday that Waite Park, Pine City, Forest Lake and Burnsville are the receipts of the 2022 City of Excellence Awards. The Awards recognize cities for outstanding programs or projects.
WAITE PARK, MN
Stearns County “Hazardous Waste Mobile” Coming To You This Summer

How do I get rid of this stuff? That was the question I asked myself when I moved into my new home in St. Cloud in the late summer of 2018. There were a certain amount of things that were left behind from the previous owners that I wasn't sure what to do with; a couple of large couches which we ended up using in the man cave, and then some things that I never really knew what to do with; including a bunch of half-full paint cans, and a few other oddities that I have never used or wanted.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
St. Cloud Celebrates Granite City Days With Parade [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD -- The city-wide summer celebration in St. Cloud continued Saturday with the annual Granite City Days Parade. This year’s route weaved through downtown from St. Cloud Hospital to the St. Cloud Public Library. Local businesses, schools, and organizations of all kinds gathered for nearly two hours of free family fun. Six marching bands performed from central Minnesota and beyond.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St. Joseph Considering Expanding 2 Hour Parking Limit

ST. JOSEPH -- St. Joseph is considering expanding its two-hour parking limit to more of the downtown. Right now they have a two-hour limit on one street, Minnesota Street from 2nd Avenue Northwest to 1st Street Southeast. Tuesday night during a work session the St. Joseph City Council will begin...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
4th of July Cookouts Up 11%

ST CLOUD -- If you’re grilling out this weekend, be prepared to pay more. The Wells Fargo July Fourth Food Inflation Report, which analyzed the most popular food categories, shows an 11% increase in food costs. From the national survey, Wells Fargo found. A 12% increase in the price...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Random Act of Kindness Helps Flood Relief Efforts in Randall

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen shared a tremendous feel-good story over the weekend from Randall. Thursday night (June 23rd) brought over a foot of rain to the Randall area and left roadways flooded into Monday morning on some parts of Hwy 10. It also left most of the businesses in the town closed Friday and into the weekend.
RANDALL, MN
Groundbreaking at Becker Business Park

BECKER -- A major infrastructure project is underway in Becker. Tuesday, community leaders broke ground on Project 2 of the Becker Business Park expansion. The water main, sanitary sewer, and street improvements will provide the infrastructure needed for the expansion. Mayor Tracy Bertram says the project will help guide Becker’s...
BECKER, MN
Slight Chance for Scattered Storms Late Wednesday Night

UNDATED -- Scattered thunderstorms are possible later Wednesday night. A few storms could produce damaging wind and large hail across western into northern Minnesota. Summer-like weather is expected again Wednesday. Areas in western Minnesota will have highs in the upper 90s, with cooler temperatures to the east.
MINNESOTA STATE
Granite City Days this week in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud will be celebrating this week with Granite City Days. The festivities start on Thursday with the Lemonade Art Fair at St. Cloud State University from 11:00 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. The event includes over 150 vendors. The Granite City Days Opening Ceremony is at 7:00 p.m. on the Atwood Mall.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
District 742 Welcomes New Superintendent

ST. CLOUD -- District 742 welcomes a new superintendent later this week. Dr. Laurie Putnam becomes the new Superintendent of District 742 on July 1st. While she’s been the Assistant Superintendent for years, the promotion comes with a new set of responsibilities. My first goal right now is to...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
