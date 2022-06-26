Gov. Hochul signs LGBTQ+ legislation into law

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — While more states work toward passing laws to protect LGBTQ+, new legislation has been signed by Governor Kathy Hochu which empowers state agencies to provide further support to LGBTQ+ New Yorkers.

On Sunday, the Governor signed three bills in honor of LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

This follows after major advancements in equity initiatives for the LGBTQ+ community were enacted as part of the FY 2023 State Budget .

The new legislation establishes the Lorena Borjas Transgender Wellness and Equity Fund to support organizations that provide critical services for the transgender, gender non-conforming, and non-binary community. In addition to adding a non-binary gender X options for gender designations in elected positions that require that the elected people be of varying genders.

This law will ensure that non-binary New Yorkers can fully participate in the democratic system. Further legislation will also require political parties to change their rules to permit people who do not identify as a binary gender to be elected to party positions.

Currently, party rules may require candidates to select “male” or “female” when seeking office, excluding non-binary people or requiring them to select a gender that they do not identify with. This historic legislation ensures that non-binary New Yorkers can fully participate in a democratic system truly reflective of the state’s diversity.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.