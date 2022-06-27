ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 men injured in south Wichita shooting

By Julia Thatcher, Ryan Newton
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left two men with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting call came in before 3:45 a.m. Monday from the area of Hydraulic and Wassall.

Police say the two victims are in their 30s and were shot at an apartment complex in the 4400 block of S. Hydraulic.

The men drove to a QuikTrip, where police were called. The men were transported to the hospital.

The police department said investigators have not been able to determine the circumstances of the shooting. Police said the shooting was not random.

If anyone has any information, call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

