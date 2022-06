Visitors have been leaving flaming reviews since the opening of Fire Nashville Hot Chicken in West Chester earlier this month, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. Located at 126 East Gay Street, the dream of co-owners and hot chicken lovers Jamie Gaffney and Rocco DiPasquale began when they stopped for a bite to eat in Nashville while on a road trip. They fell in love with the flavors of Nashville chicken, leading the pair to open their own restaurant.

