The Highway Patrol has released details about a Sunday evening accident that took the life of a Rayville man. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, at 6:15 P.M. Sunday 62-year-old Rayville resident Earl D. Griffith was driving a 2003 John Deere northbound on Highway 13 at Route J in Henrietta. That’s when a 2001 Dodge Ram being driven by 33-year-old Mayview resident Ayron W. Nelson struck the hay baler that was being towed by the tractor.

RAY COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO