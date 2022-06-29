WPD identifies victim hit by two cars in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified the woman who was killed after being hit by two cars in north Wichita.

Fifty-four-year-old Crystal Cross of Wichita was walking eastbound near the intersection of 11th and Broadway around 10 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle.

“The victim, the female, she was walking from west to east. And she was struck by the first vehicle and then was immediately hit by a second vehicle,” Lt. Keith Fort, Wichita Police Department, said.

An investigation is still ongoing. Both drivers are cooperating in the investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.