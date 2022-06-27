ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Yes It Was Beats & Eats, But What Were You Drinking?

By Scott Miller
Z107.3
Z107.3
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thanks for being nice if we chatted at Beats and Eats over the weekend. Glad we got to see Rowdy Yates in person instead of just hearing him on our radios on Saturday night. While I appreciated chatting with some of the folks in attendance, about everything from Morning Show Features...

z1073.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mashed

The Wine-And-Cola Cocktail You'll Be Sipping All Summer Long

Cocktails come in a variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and flavors. History states that people have been indulging in mixed drinks for hundreds of years — possibly as far back as the 17th century, per The Spruce Eats. Many of these boozy beverages have unique origin stories that make the serving and/or drinking experience even more enjoyable. For example, did you know the first martini was whipped up in the town of Martinez, California during the Gold Rush? And the Moscow Mule, despite its name, was actually invented in Los Angeles, as told by The Daily Meal. While some of the most well-known cocktail recipes call for distilled spirits or liqueurs, there are a number of beloved concoctions that involve other categories of alcohol, such as beer and wine.
MARTINEZ, CA
thezoereport.com

Mocktail Bars At Weddings Are On The Rise & They're Anything But Boring

Some might say alcohol is a key pillar to having a successful wedding party, but Gen Z and millennials are increasingly straying away from alcohol-infused weddings. A 2018 Berenberg Research study found more than 56% of millennials consider themselves “mindful drinkers” and Gen Zers drink 20% even less than their millennial counterparts. Paired with the most successful Dry January in 2022, these newer generations are becoming sober and curious for wellness and financial reasons, supported by movements like Yellow Life and the rise of non-alcoholic brands like Ghia and Kin Euphorics. So it comes as no surprise that the trend has many newlyweds ditching the booze completely or partially at their weddings. (I personally had a non-alcoholic bar at my wedding not only to be conscious of those who are sober, but also for those who are looking for a healthier alternative to sip.)
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bangor, ME
Food & Drinks
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
Bangor, ME
Lifestyle
City
Bangor, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Fox News

Maine coast scattered with dead seagulls

Dead seagulls washing up on the Maine coast — this time in Casco Bay — is cause for alarm, according to a Maine Audubon scientist. Shannon Silverson, who lives on Peaks Island, noticed about 30 dead and dying birds this week. "It was just a dreadful feeling," she told WGME-TV.
MAINE STATE
Boomer Magazine

What to Do with Unfriendly Felines

In this edition of “My Pet World,” pet advisor Cathy M. Rosenthal replies to a woman with unfriendly felines – both standoffish and a biter – discusses travel options for moving with pets, and learns of a great way to pad floors for “skiddish” pets.
PETS
The Maine Writer

Pick your own strawberries

After a long Maine winter, we always look forward to the warm, sunny days of summer and the farm-fresh produce and vegetables offered at farms and farm stands around the state. June also brings us sweet, juicy strawberries, and with that comes picking your own berries. I am sharing some farms that are offering pick-your-own strawberries, but you need to act quickly because strawberry season only lasts about three weeks and is usually done by the middle of July.
WELLS, ME
The Independent

15 best vodkas perfect for martinis, mixing and straight sipping

Ever since gin stole the limelight a few years back, vodka has been – let’s face it – kinda uncool. Why drink an odourless, flavourless spirit when you could sip on something packed with enticing juniper, exotic herbs and spice notes?But fashions come and go, and change is afoot. Craft distillers are now pouring the same passion and innovation into vodka that they previously did with gin. With both sustainability and character in mind, new spirits are being created from unique bases, with boutique production methods and careful sourcing. Unlike in its 1990s heyday, the best vodkas are no longer...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Trends#Food Drink
Boston Globe

‘Downton Shabby’: An American commoner takes on an English castle

A Los Angeles actor and producer moved across the pond to restore his crumbling ancestral home. But fixing up a 50,000-square-foot manor isn’t easy. People who search genealogy websites often find birth and marriage records, newspaper clippings, faded photographs, or maybe a long-lost relative. Hopwood DePree found a 60-room...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

On a Tiny Tuscan Island, Inmates Work to Rehabilitate by Making Delicious Wine

Click here to read the full article. Alcatraz it’s not. The tiny island of Gorgona—a 24-mile boat ride out into the Mediterranean from Livorno on the Tuscan coast—might share water-bound penitentiary status with the infamous fortified island prison in San Francisco Bay, but squint just right, and the colorful stucco bungalows hugging the steep hillsides leading up from the dock morph into a miniature of a Cinque Terre fishing village. Climb the steep slopes behind the small hamlet and you’re skirting carefully tended grapevines stepping up to the top of the island in an amphitheater of vineyard terraces overlooking the...
DRINKS
yankodesign.com

ArkHaus lets you spend luxurious days aboard a sustainable floating mansion

One of my dreams is to be able to temporarily live somewhere near the ocean or any body of water. It would be ideal to actually be in the water but a yacht or cruise is not really that conducive to what I have in mind which is to have a place to lounge in with an amazing view but also be able to work when needed. So what if it was a house that could stand in the middle of water but still have all the conveniences I would need? Of course, that’s a dream for someone like me.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Food & Wine

Natural Wine 101: An Explainer on Low-Intervention Wine

The style seizing wine lists is more straightforward than smelly, gassy glasses once suggested. Despite my own wine aversions, I have to resist interfering when a drinking companion vehemently refuses a single style or varietal. Experience uncovers the nuance in each glass of buttery or minerally Chardonnay, dry or divisively sweet Riesling, and yes, seemingly soapy or delightfully punchy orange wine. Styles have spectrums, and while natural wine may seem off the chart at first taste, it's all about resisting interference — however cloudy the outcome.
DRINKS
The Maine Monitor

Chasing Maine: The Feeding Frenzy

“The Feeding Frenzy” offers a remarkable close up view of the 16-day brooding cycle of the Eastern phoebe. In this episode of the Chasing Maine video series, watch as the young birds progress from helpless hatchlings to flight-ready birds — and then leave the nest. Meanwhile, the adult...
MAINE STATE
Mashed

Skrewball Isn't Messing Around With Its New Canned Offering

The Dirty Shirley may be the drink of the summer, but an even broader trend appears to be eclipsing seasonal fads in the adult beverage world: teeny-tiny cans. Thanks in part to a resurgence in canned wine — which was a thing long before it was popularized by Francis Ford Coppola's Sofia Mini in 2004, per Vine Pair – purveyors across the beer, wine, and spirits industry have steadily taken to selling their products in adorably stout aluminum vessels. The trend is particularly popular among people on the go, and it's easy to see why; it's far easier to tow a few canned cocktails to the beach instead of weighing down a cooler with gin, Campari, vermouth, and oranges (not to mention glasses and ice) for a batch of Negronis.
FOOD & DRINKS
Washington Examiner

Overcoming wine's cliches

I had my eye on a wine I had never tasted, a relative rarity that can be confusing given its name — the Heitz Cellar Martha’s Vineyard cabernet sauvignon. Martha’s Vineyard? one might ask. Who knew anyone made a good cab out off the coast of Massachusetts? In fact, the name comes from the fact that the grapes come from a plot of Napa land planted by Tom and Martha May. The 1970 vintage is among the American wines that put in a fine showing against their French counterparts in the 1976 Judgment of Paris.
DRINKS
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy