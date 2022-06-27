ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Coventry Township, PA

Parade, Santa offer comfort to North Coventry family of 2-year-old cancer patient

By Evan Brandt
Mercury
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH COVENTRY — “Thank you, honestly no better words than thank you.”. Those were the words, spoken through tears, that Kristyn Rousseau chose Friday, surrounded by family, friends and neighbors. She was giving thanks for the parade that had just finished passing her house, comprised of motorcycles...

sanatogapost.com

Renovations Under Way at Burger King in Upper Pottsgrove

BURGER KING RENOVATIONS PROGRESSING – After it temporarily closed several weeks ago, internal and external renovations continue at the Burger King restaurant at 1293 N. Charlotte St. in Upper Pottsgrove, across from the North End Shopping Center. A crew was seen outside in the sunshine Tuesday (June 28, 2022) afternoon as it worked on a stucco-like finish on its walls. Montgomery County property records indicate its owners are replacing drive-through equipment, and installing additional equipment as part of the work involving the roughly 4,100-square-foot building, for which a permit was filed in January. The structure was built in 1980, and has been the subject of earlier renovations. Its current upgrades follow reconstruction of the Pottstown area’s other Burger King restaurant, on East High Street, during 2019. Both restaurants are owned by Family Dining Inc.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Want to Save Big on Gas This Holiday? You’ll Drive A Little

ALTOONA PA – If you’d like to save money on gasoline during the Independence Day holiday, Sheetz convenience stores will charge you only $3.99 a gallon at its fuel pumps for Unleaded 88 gas, and $3.49 a gallon for E85 fuel. If you’re in the greater Pottstown area, though, you’ll have to take a short drive – 14 miles or more – to reach any of the three closest locations.
ALTOONA, PA
Daily Voice

Worcester Band Cancels Future Shows After Drummer's Brutal Attack

A Worcester rock band was forced to cancel several upcoming shows after their drummer was attacked in Boston last week, Boston25 reports. Adam Neufell, with the group known as Young Other, sustained several injuries, including a concussion and broken nose, when he was attacked outside South Station early Friday morning, June 24, the outlet reports.
BOSTON, MA
PennLive.com

Blaze at summer camp draws firefighters from Pennsylvania, Maryland

THURMONT, Md. (AP) — Crews battled a fire at an overnight summer camp in western Maryland on Wednesday morning, but no injuries were reported, officials said. Firefighters were initially dispatched around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a building at Camp Airy for Boys in Thurmont, Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services spokesperson Sarah Campbell said.
THURMONT, MD
berkscountyliving.com

Whoa Doggie! Meet our 2022 Pet Photo Contest Winners.

This year’s voting certainly put pups at the top of the cute pet class. With cats, guinea pigs, horses and even chickens entered, and close to 150 pets vying for the top spots, dogs ruled. Meet the top vote-getters and get to know them a bit better on the pages that follow.
WYOMISSING, PA
Daily Voice

New Wawa Store Opens In Berks County

A new Wawa store is opening Thursday, June 30 in Berks County. There will be a grand opening celebration starting at 10 a.m. at the new Wawa located at 8053 Chestnut Street in Hereford. Prior to the celebration, the new store will open at 8 a.m., when Wawa will begin...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Two Cars Disabled, No One Injured, in Ridge Road Accident

WARWICK PA – Two cars were disabled, and one driver was cited by Pennsylvania State Police, following a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Ridge and Mount Pleasant roads in Warwick Township, Chester County, west of Bucktown. No one was injured, troopers from the Troop J Barracks in Embreeville reported Wednesday (June 22, 2022).
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Valley’s LGBTQ find unique ways to fill void left by closure of Stonewall, other gay bars

Editor’s Note: The following is part of a series on LGBTQ issues in the Lehigh Valley that coincides with Pride Month. Lehighvalleylive.com and a Lafayette College journalism class collaborated on the series, which was made possible through a Journalism for Underheard Stories grant from the University of Wisconsin and Cortico’s Local Voices Network. Read more about the series here.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Mercury

Wawa will open its newest store in Berks June 30

HEREFORD — Wawa will open its newest location this week — at 8053 Chestnut St. in Hereford Township, Berks County. The new store is the 14th Wawa to open this year, out of 54 total stores projected to open across Wawa’s operating area in 2022. The Berks...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

North Coventry Police Look for Allegedly Stolen Truck

VEHICLE THEFT ALLEGED – North Coventry police on Sunday (June 26, 2022) said they’ve received a report of an allegedly stolen motor vehicle, a 1985-model light blue-colored GMC K2500 pick-up truck, taken from the 800 block of Sheep Hill Road in the township. However, officers may face a unique recovery problem. Although the department was notified Tuesday (June 21) of the crime by the truck’s owners, the theft apparently occurred sometime between August and December 2021. That’s roughly 6 to 10 months ago. The department, according to its CrimeWatch website nonetheless hopes someone will remember seeing the truck or know something about its disappearance or current location. If so, they’re asked to call the department at 610-323-8360. Tipsters also can leave information anonymously on its CrimeWatch “Submit A Tip” page, here.
NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, PA
sanatogapost.com

Reward Offered for Hit-Run Suspect in Hereford Township

HEREFORD PA – A suspect accused of involvement in a hit-and-run crash on Saint Peters Road in Hereford (Berks County) is being sought by Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading, and the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization on Friday (June 24, 2022) began offering a cash reward for information in the case.
HEREFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
WGAL

Agnes: Governor's mansion under 5 feet of water

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The floods caused by Agnes affected so many people, including then-Pennsylvania Gov. Milton Shapp. Shapp and his wife had to be evacuated by motorboat from the governor's mansion. Aerial images, captured 50 years ago, show the mansion surrounded by floodwaters from a swollen Susquehanna River. You...

