Food Trucks, Piano Concerts Return to Boston Common's Brewer Plaza

BOSTON - The noise was not beautiful outside Emerson's Colonial Theatre Tuesday night from patrons who felt they'd been stiffed."We drove in, parked, had dinner and it's canceled," one woman said. "I'm upset."Even worse if you drove all the way from upstate New York."We came all this way," another woman said. "Very disappointed."Dozens of people arrived at the theater only to discover that the Neil Diamond musical, "A Beautiful Noise," has been scrubbed, all the way through Sunday's show.The theater says so many cast members have COVID the show simply could not go on.The decision was apparently made early Tuesday...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO