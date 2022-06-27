ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Food Trucks, Piano Concerts Return to Boston Common's Brewer Plaza

By Beth Treffeisen
NECN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost summers for the past 10 years, an often-overlooked corner of the...

www.necn.com

CBS Boston

Neil Diamond musical performances canceled in Boston due to COVID

BOSTON - The noise was not beautiful outside Emerson's Colonial Theatre Tuesday night from patrons who felt they'd been stiffed."We drove in, parked, had dinner and it's canceled," one woman said. "I'm upset."Even worse if you drove all the way from upstate New York."We came all this way," another woman said. "Very disappointed."Dozens of people arrived at the theater only to discover that the Neil Diamond musical, "A Beautiful Noise," has been scrubbed, all the way through Sunday's show.The theater says so many cast members have COVID the show simply could not go on.The decision was apparently made early Tuesday...
BOSTON, MA
Eater

Jamaica Plain Will Get a New Neighborhood Italian Restaurant This Summer

Jamaica Plain is getting a new neighborhood Italian restaurant later this summer: Tonino will open in the former Little Dipper space (669A Centre Street, Boston), the Tonino team announced today. Prior to Little Dipper, which was a space-themed diner, the address was home to a different restaurant with neighborhood Italian vibes, Tres Gatos sibling Centre Street Cafe, so Tonino should be right at home in the cozy space. It helps that Tonino co-owner Luke Fetbroth is already familiar with the storefront: The former Tres Gatos chef de cuisine also consulted on Little Dipper.
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

Ahead of Demolition, One Last Hurrah for the Harvard Square Pit at Pit-A-Palooza

Crowds gathered by the Harvard Square T station on Saturday to bid farewell to the Pit, a popular gathering spot in the '80s and '90s. By Miles J. Herszenhorn. Harvard Square’s Pit — the slightly submerged area located behind the T station entrance — is set to be demolished in July, but for one last time on Saturday, it was transformed into a circle pit.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
nshoremag.com

Celebrate July With Fireworks and Festivals on the North Shore

Whether they’re Independence Day–related or not, summer festivals abound on the North Shore in July. Most have fireworks and food, some have races and games, and a few even have costumes. This guide breaks down the many festivities the region offers this July, from fireworks to parades to long-standing traditions like Newburyport’s Yankee Homecoming. After the cancellations of 2020, last summer saw a slight return toward normalcy with a few fireworks displays and parades returning. This year, even more events join the roster—read on for more details.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Daily Voice

This Newton Eatery Serves Up Best Wings In Massachusetts, Report Says

Those on the hunt for superior chicken wings in Massachusetts should look no further than this restaurant, according to one authority on the matter. After checking reviews, awards, and reading plenty of articles, the folks at Mashed - dubbed “the ultimate destination for all things food” - named Buff’s Pub as having the best wings in the commonwealth.
NEWTON, MA
WUPE

This Amazing Sloth Experience at a Massachusetts Zoo is a Summer Vacation Must

Looking for a great summer road trip? We found a very wild and unique experience that all the animal lovers in your family will love. Located in Mendon, Massachusetts, Southwick's Zoo spans 200 acres with 850 animals and is considered New England's largest zoological experience. It's a two-hour drive from Berkshire County and offers visitors unique experiences beyond your basic zoo tours.
MENDON, MA
Eater

Chef Frank McClelland Will Open a Restaurant at Somerville’s Assembly Row

Somerville’s massive Assembly Row development, which features a sprawling collection of retail and residential buildings, keeps growing, and a familiar face from Boston’s restaurant scene is slated to open a restaurant there later this year. Chef and restaurateur Frank McClelland, best known for his now-closed fine-dining destination L’Espalier in Boston’s Back Bay, will open an offshoot of his North Shore restaurant, Frank, in Somerville this fall, per an announcement today from Assembly Row.
SOMERVILLE, MA
NECN

Stunning Rainbow Graces Boston's Skyline

A stunning rainbow appeared in the sky above Boston on Monday night. In photos captured by Mark Garfinkel, the rainbow visually appeared to end at the Deer Island Wastewater Treatment plant.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Take a Look Inside AYR Wellness, the First Pot Shop in Boston's Back Bay

This week, the first cannabis dispensary in Boston's Back Bay will open its doors. It is a big step for the neighborhood filled with historic brownstones and high-end shopping. NBC10 Boston was the only television station given a tour of AYR Wellness before it opens to the public. The new...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Drop Zone Brewery Opens in Winthrop

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brand new brewery has opened in a little-trafficked area just north of the Boston line. According to a tweet from @mgnicosia, Drop Zone Brewery is now open in Winthrop, moving into a space within Michael's Mall, a small shopping center on Putnam Street in the center of town. The new spot includes a taproom and offers a variety of beers, including two IPAs, a blueberry gose, a white ale, an Irish red ale, a couple of saisons, a brown ale, and more.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Treat yourself to free outdoor movie nights in Cambridge

The movies take place June 30 and July 28. In conjunction with Harvard Square’s Brattle Theater, Cambridge’s newest outdoor spot, CX, brings family-friendly outdoor movies this summer to its Maria Baldwin Open Space. Guests have two opportunities to enjoy the evening shows under the stars. The movies will...

