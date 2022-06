A man and woman from Johnson City are in serious trouble Wednesday morning following a routine traffic stop Tuesday night. Robert Rigsby and Miranda Sluss are now charged with possession of more than an ounce of methamphetamine and marijuana, a small amount of heroin and crack cocaine, 150 oxycodone pills and various drug paraphernalia and a large sum of cash. Rigsby is also charged with Felony Possession of loaded handgun. All of this discovered after JCPD stopped the vehicle Rigsby was driving and Sluss was a passenger in. Both Rigsby and Sluss are scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO