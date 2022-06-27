Genesis Electrified GV70 makes its European debut at Goodwood

Air Grand Touring Performance makes a strong public debut by claiming the production car crown. Lucid chose the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed at the venue for the first public display of the Air Grand Touring Performance and what a display it turned out to be. With Ben Collins (Top Gear's former Stig) behind the wheel the GTP took to the 1.16-mile hill climb course numerous times across the weekend. Once Friday's rain had dried up Collins could really get the hammer down with the Lucid taking top honors as the fastest production car of the 2022 Festival.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO