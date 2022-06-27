ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesis Electrified GV70 makes its European debut at Goodwood

By Mark Kane
motor1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenesis presents the Electrified GV70 model for the first time in Europe at the 2022 Goodwood Festival Of Speed. The model originally debuted at the 2021 Auto Guangzhou in China. This new all-electric SUV is joining two other Genesis BEVs - the Electrified G80 and GV60, as the brand...

uk.motor1.com

