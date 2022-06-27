ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maurepas, LA

Missing boater found dead in Lake Maurepas; search continues for 2 others

By WBRZ TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAUREPAS, La. - A man was found dead and two more are unaccounted for amid a search for missing boaters in Lake Maurepas. Late Monday morning, officials with the...

