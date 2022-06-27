Missing boater found dead in Lake Maurepas; search continues for 2 others

3 From Louisiana Arrested After Month-long Narcotics and Firearms Trafficking Investigation. Louisiana – Throughout the month of June 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that their Narcotics Division conducted an investigation into the narcotics and firearms trafficking group known as the Blue Print Kids (“BPK”). According to EBRSO, this group was led by Ethan Hendricks, Jacquel Bellard, Marcus Elam, Quinton Rogers, and several other co-conspirators. During the investigation, agents discovered that the group was transporting large amounts of marijuana from Oregon to East Baton Rouge and Ascension Parish.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO