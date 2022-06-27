Search Underway for Three People Who Went Missing on Sunday in Lake Maurepas

Jude Walker

Authorities with several agencies are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas on Sunday afternoon.

(Lake Maurepas is located in southeast Louisiana and is part of Livingston, St John the Baptist and Tangipahoa Parishes.)

According to Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries authorities, they were notified around 4:00 pm on Sunday, June 26 that three people went missing at the mouth of the Blind River.

Spokesman Adam Einck with LDWF said they are searching for three men, ages 18, 20 and 48.

It is reported that the men were on a pontoon boat and may have gone into the water on purpose but have not resurfaced.

"A lot of agencies are assisting in the search, trying our best, hopefully, we can find these people alive," Einck said.

As of late last night, the following agencies were assisting in the search: Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Maurepas Fire Department and Livingston Parish Fire Department.

Authorities are asking for other boaters to give emergency personnel the space they need to continue to search the area.