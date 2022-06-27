ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Pair of Overnight Shootings in Lafayette

By Brandon Comeaux
 2 days ago
Brandon Comeaux

It was a violent end to the weekend in Lafayette as local police say one female is dead and a male is injured following two separate shootings.

Hilda Street, google street view

The first shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night as officers were called out to the 400 block of Hilda Street. Police say the male suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound after being involved in an argument with other people.

Hammond Road, google street view

The second shooting happened less than two hours later in the 600 block of Hammond Road just after 1:00 a.m. Officers say the female victim was found inside a home shot several times. She died at a local hospital.

Both shootings happened near the Martin Luther King Recreation Center.

Martin Luther King Recreation Center, google street view

The investigation continues in both shootings. Call Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS if you have any information about either incident.

