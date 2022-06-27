ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Gas Prices Fall for Second Straight Week Ahead of 4th of July

By Jim Maurice
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- With Independence Day a week away, gas prices continued to fall for a second straight week as the price of oil has faltered. Gas...

river967.com

