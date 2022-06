Several advocacy organizations representing older adults in Massachusetts urged passage of the Baker-Polito Administration’s comprehensive tax relief plan. The Administration’s proposal would provide $700 million in tax relief to support those most impacted by rising prices and inflation, such as seniors on fixed incomes, renters and residents who care for older adults or children. State tax revenues continue to dramatically overperform expectations, with a recent deposit of $2 billion deposit of excess capital gains revenue into the Stabilization Fund leading to an all-time high balance of $6.6 billion. Even with that historic deposit, the Commonwealth is on track for a significant surplus at the end of the fiscal year, and the advocacy organizations today urged legislative action to give some of that surplus back to taxpayers.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO