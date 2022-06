Streaming service Now, formerly known as Now TV, is among one of the most popular options in the UK and beyond. Owned by the media giant that is Sky, which has a whopping 23 million customers across all of its products, the streaming service has racked up a number of loyal viewers since launching in 2012.But, unlike its parent brand, Now is cheaper, has no contract (meaning you can cancel anytime) and can be much more tailored towards your own watching needs. It also includes some of the exclusive Sky channels that Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and other streaming services...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO