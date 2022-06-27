ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Skate: Stability

By Dan.Ryan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday is here, folks. Another week begins. Hopefully you had a good weekend - the weather was beautiful in Boston, unless you’re not into summer weather. I apologize for being behind the times, but I had to put this morning’s Skate together on Sunday evening before the...

franklintownnews.com

New Hockey/Basketball Court Opens at Fletcher Field

On Monday, June 6th, the Town of Franklin celebrated the official opening of the new hockey/basketball court at Fletcher Field in Franklin. The court was constructed using $200,000 of town capital funding and a $75,000 donation from the Boston Bruins Foundation. “Blades,” the Bruins mascot took time out of his busy schedule to be there for the opener, facilitating the puck drop for the young players, and he received a plaque thanking the Bruins organization from the town of Franklin for their generous donation. Representatives of Mylec Hockey, the town’s official supplier of street hockey equipment, was on site, and Boar’s Head and Crocetti’s donated food.
FRANKLIN, MA
ashlandbeacon.com

“More than a Feeling” at Summer Motion: Tommy DeCarlo of Boston band fame set to bring classics, chart-toppers, hit parade

Here’s the long and short of it. At age 12, a buddy loaned little Tommy DeCarlo the debut Boston LP. Tommy didn’t really want to give it back. He relished in the vocals of lead singer Brad Delp; and, from that moment, Tommy took to music. He straight-out knew his chances of rock and roll stardom were slim-to-none. But the New Yorker had a “never give up” attitude.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Visit a Pub by the River a Short Drive From Boston (Just Not the Charles)

The Greater Boston area has no shortage of traditional Irish pubs, but very few of them have water views like so many of their fellow drinking spots in Ireland. A quick drive from downtown Boston — if you luck out with traffic — will actually bring you to such a place, however, and the Nashua location of The Peddler’s Daughter brings to mind some of the great pubs in the local area with cozy digs, friendly vibe, tasty comfort food and pints of ale and stout — and with the addition of some very nice vistas from its windows and outdoor deck.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Back-to-back champ! Gloucester man grabs another ‘Greasy Pole’ victory at the St. Peter’s Fiesta

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — The return of the St. Peter’s Fiesta for the first time since 2019 was a flashback to brilliance on Sunday in Gloucester. The 2022 winner of the famed ‘Greasy Pole’ contest was Derek Hopkins, the same man who last grabbed the coveted flag at the end of that slick, 40-foot-long greased pole when the championship was last held three years ago.
GLOUCESTER, MA
Boston

Watch: Gloucester’s greasy pole contest looks as painful as ever

After a pandemic hiatus, some brave souls returned to tackle the North Shore's favorite slippery protuberance. There’s no denying that the world around us is in disarray and that things seem to be changing at lightning speed, typically not for the better. But there’s at least one thing you can count on: Once a year, a bunch of brave souls in Gloucester will try to cross a giant, greased-up pole before falling into the ocean.
GLOUCESTER, MA
Daily Voice

This Newton Eatery Serves Up Best Wings In Massachusetts, Report Says

Those on the hunt for superior chicken wings in Massachusetts should look no further than this restaurant, according to one authority on the matter. After checking reviews, awards, and reading plenty of articles, the folks at Mashed - dubbed “the ultimate destination for all things food” - named Buff’s Pub as having the best wings in the commonwealth.
NEWTON, MA
Patrice Bergeron
franchising.com

Kelly’s Roast Beef Announces Development Deals in Florida, Massachusetts and New Hampshire

June 28, 2022 // Franchising.com // REVERE, Mass. - Since 1951, Kelly’s Roast Beef has been a household name. The iconic restaurant which proudly lays claim to having invented the North Shore roast beef sandwich aims to bring its authentic taste of New England to new communities. Kelly’s Roast Beef has recently signed a commitment with three franchisee partners.
REVERE, MA
Harvard Crimson

Ahead of Demolition, One Last Hurrah for the Harvard Square Pit at Pit-A-Palooza

Crowds gathered by the Harvard Square T station on Saturday to bid farewell to the Pit, a popular gathering spot in the '80s and '90s. By Miles J. Herszenhorn. Harvard Square’s Pit — the slightly submerged area located behind the T station entrance — is set to be demolished in July, but for one last time on Saturday, it was transformed into a circle pit.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
FireRescue1

Photos: Boston Fire graduates largest class of recruits

BOSTON — The largest class ever of Boston firefighters, including one woman, graduated on Friday at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Members of the class of 90 recruits come from neighborhoods throughout Boston, and they will be stationed at firehouses around the city. “You can always count on...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Showers, Downpours and Embedded Thunder Monday

After a hot and humid weekend with Boston finally reaching 90 degrees for the first time this year on Sunday, today will be a transition day with unsettled conditions as a cold front passes through the region. Expect showers, downpours, and embedded thunderstorms this morning across western portions of the...
BOSTON, MA
bostonagentmagazine.com

South Boston church to be converted into housing

A former church in South Boston will soon become new housing, while a second project will bring even more new housing to the area. The Boston Planning & Development Agency approved two projects on E Street in South Boston at its June 16 meeting. The 354 E St. project will...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Four Teens Accused in Violent Attack Outside South Station

Four teens are accused of a violent attack on a man outside South Station in Boston on Friday, according to the Boston Police Department. The teens, a 15-year-old from Allston, a 16-year-old from Allston, and two more 16-year-olds from South Boston, will face assault and battery and larceny charges in Boston Municipal juvenile court. The teens were not arrested or publicly identified.
BOSTON, MA

