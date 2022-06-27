Morning Skate: Stability

On Monday, June 6th, the Town of Franklin celebrated the official opening of the new hockey/basketball court at Fletcher Field in Franklin. The court was constructed using $200,000 of town capital funding and a $75,000 donation from the Boston Bruins Foundation. “Blades,” the Bruins mascot took time out of his busy schedule to be there for the opener, facilitating the puck drop for the young players, and he received a plaque thanking the Bruins organization from the town of Franklin for their generous donation. Representatives of Mylec Hockey, the town’s official supplier of street hockey equipment, was on site, and Boar’s Head and Crocetti’s donated food.
