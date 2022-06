The Colorado Avalanche have defeated the defending back-to-back Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning in six games to win their third Stanley Cup in franchise history. They had a historic run en route to their first Stanley Cup in 21 years, losing a total of four games over the duration of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Cale Makar was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy for the top playoff performer, scoring 29 points in 20 games as a defenseman. Makar is the third defenseman ever to win the Norris and the Conn Smythe Trophies in the same season.

