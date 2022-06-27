Arizona state lawmaker calls for investigation into riot after Roe v. Wade overturned
Jun. 27, 2022 - 03:55 - Arizona State Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita...video.foxnews.com
Jun. 27, 2022 - 03:55 - Arizona State Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita...video.foxnews.com
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0