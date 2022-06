Duke putting hoards of players into the NBA Draft? No way! Well, the Blue Devils are at it again, producing four first round picks in the 2022 NBA Draft. Obviously, Paolo Banchero went first in a bizarre turn of events leading up to the Magic going on the clock. Then, AJ Griffin, Mark Williams and Wendell Moore Jr. all followed Banchero as first rounders, while freshman guard Trevor Keels dipped into the second round before hearing his name called.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO