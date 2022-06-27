ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Summer camp teaches cyber security

mycouriertribune.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. - The weather is finally warming up and...

www.mycouriertribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri Chamber addressing crime at urging of 79% of business leaders

(The Center Square) – The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced a coordinated plan to address crime after 79% of state business leaders surveyed said it should be engaged in addressing the problem. More than 70% said crime was impacting the state's economic competitiveness. "I think businesses here...
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri AG, Georgia nonprofit communicated for months before school subpoenas

The subpoenas followed months of behind-the-scenes discussions between the attorney general's office and the Southeastern Legal Foundation, according to emails obtained by The Independent through an open records request (photo by Madeline Carter). In 2018, a rash of students were dying by suicide in southwest Missouri. The Neosho School District...
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

New Missouri law gives Kansas City police 25% of city's budget

(The Center Square) – A new law requires the Kansas City board of police to receive 25% of Kansas City's general revenue fund, an increase from the previous amount of 20%. Senate Bill 678, sponsored by Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, was signed into law by Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Monday during a visit to Kansas City Police headquarters.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy