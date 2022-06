Getting back to nature and apartment living don’t always go hand-in-hand, but a new complex near U.S. 280 in Mountain Brook promises to make that possible, developers say. That new complex is the four-story Tributary Rise, with 286 units surrounded by 100 acres of natural beauty across from The Summit, and developed by Novare Group and Batson-Cook Development Co. Developers describe the acreage around the complex as a nature preserve.

