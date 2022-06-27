Jimmy O. Yang will be giving you some belly-aching guffaws at his stand-up show this December

Season 3 of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones has added another comedy veteran. According to a new report from Variety, 3rd Rock from the Sun and Mom alum Kristen Johnston has joined the cast of the nine-episode third season, which is currently in production. Johnson is expected to portray May-May Montgomery, a character who has a history with the Gemstone family. She will join an ensemble cast that, in Season 2, included Danny McBride, John Goodman, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, Skyler Gisondo, Greg Alan Williams, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Nettles, Hill, Valyn Hall, Kelton DuMont, Gavin Munn, Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts, Eric Andre, and Jessica Lowe.
