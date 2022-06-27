Jimmy O. Yang will be giving you some belly-aching guffaws at his stand-up show this December

From ‘Half Baked’ to ‘The Big Lebowski’: the finest smoked-out cinema for stoners. Sure, you’ve watched movies before. But have you ever watched a movie… on weeeeeed? Okay, you’ve probably done that, too. Honestly, if you partake in the devil’s lettuce at all, plopping down in front of the television with a bottomless bag of M&Ms and a side of gummy worms is basically the main leisure activity. As longtime puffers will tell you, though, not every movie is made to be watched high. Rolling the dice on whatever Netflix recommends is not advised, lest you encounter something that will make you think, feel and see things you absolutely should not be thinking, feeling and seeing in your ‘heightened’ state of mind.

2 DAYS AGO