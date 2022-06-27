ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Flaunted Her Incredible Curves In A Skintight Bodysuit While Promoting Her New Skincare Line On 'The Tonight Show'

By Marissa Matozzo
 2 days ago
Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon set in NYC last week to promote her new skincare line, and we’re in awe of the sultry bodysuit she rocked during her appearance! The reality star, 41, donned a fitted black Balenciaga garment with skimpy straps and matching heeled boots for an overall classic monochromatic ensemble.

The mom of four made host Jimmy Fallon’s audience laugh with her witty jokes and especially when she gave Fallon a face massage with her new products. Kardashian explained the new beauty items from her vegan and cruelty-free line, SKKN and hilariously gave Fallon insight into how her facialist normally applies her mask.

In-between shooting, Kardashian was spotted wearing ‘Bat Rectangle’ shades from Balenciaga and the Spanish luxury label’s ‘Le Cagole Xs’ shoulder bag with rhinestone detailing. So chic! For the event, the SKIMS founder wore her long blonde tresses down, parted in the middle, and styled into elegant loose waves.

Kardashian shared her look with her 321 million Instagram followers in a photo collection post. The first image was a stunning behind-the-scenes shot of her getting ready backstage for the taping, and she tagged and credited her glam team.

The other photos were highlights from her trip to The Big Apple with her adorable sons Saint and Psalm. The KKW Beauty mogul captioned her post, “NYC” and garnered millions of likes and comments from fans who noted how “gorgeous” she looked while on The Tonight Show as others shared their “excitement” for her new skincare line.

We're Still Not Recovered From The Low-Cut Tuxedo Vest Taylor Swift Wore At The Tribeca Film Fest—Everyone Is Talking About It!

We’re all well aware that Taylor Swift can do it all— whether that’s singing, songwriting, directing a highly viewed short film last fall, or promoting it at Tribeca Film Festival last week in a chic ensemble! The “I Bet You Think About Me” singer, 32, arrived in a stunning navy pinstripe suit to the New York City event to participate in a screening of All Too Well: The Short Film, which she originally released in November 2021. Swift donned a Max Mara-designed set—composed of a low-cut, button-up vest and high-waisted, wide-leg pants— both from the label’s pre-Fall 2022 collection.
