Small-town living has its advantages – and sometimes, that includes a surprising amount of resources and below-average costs for your side hustle or start-up dreams. That's the case for a handful of cities with 50,000 to 75,000 people, according to Verizon Small Business' fifth annual rankings of the best small U.S. cities to start a small business. From Logan, Utah, to Missoula, Montana, the list's top 10 features cities with low corporate tax rates, low commute times for workers and high incomes per capita.

LOGAN, UT ・ 6 DAYS AGO