After Roe’s demise, clergy in Pennsylvania and across the country lead faithful in praise, laments

By Holly Meyer, David Crary/The Associated Press
 2 days ago
“This law violated the very law of God, that every life is sacred. A person cannot support abortion and still be a faithful member of the church.”. Praise and lament for the overturning of abortion rights filled sacred spaces this weekend as clergy across the U.S. rearranged worship plans or rewrote...

humanssuck
2d ago

So god must have killed unborn and live children during the great flood how is that different? There are multiple instructions on how to preform abortions in the bible as well as other “holy” texts. This isn’t about god or what’s right it’s about control of women. Men and their 🍆s that’s what this about. All religious rhetoric is about one thing and one thing only…sex

Karen Patota
2d ago

For those who say they are Christian and for abortion, I think another re-read of the Bible is necessary. If you love Me, keep my Commandments.

Sandy Williams
2d ago

ok, is your church setting up unwed mothers homes? orphanages? affordable 24 hour child care?, affordable housing ? Pre-K classes?or are you going to be like the Right to Life group who only care until the baby is born

