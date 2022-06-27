Seekonk boy in running to win national Lego competition

Seekonk boy in running for national Lego competition 00:28

SEEKONK – A Seekonk boy is in the running to win a national Lego competition.

Monday is the last day to vote for Nolan's creation.

He is one of 14 children nationwide in the running to win the National Mini Master Model Builder competition.

The Massachusetts boy's entry is all about Boston sports. It features the mascots for New England's four major sports teams riding atop duck boats.

You can vote on the Legoland Facebook page by noon.