ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Anthony Munoz approves Bengals’ offseason investment in o-line

By John Sheeran
Cincy Jungle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent offensive line play for the Cincinnati Bengals pales in comparison to how Anthony Munoz looked during his Hall of Fame career. But Munoz wasn’t alone when he locked down the left tackle spot for over a decade in Cincinnati. Those lines were only as strong as its weakest...

www.cincyjungle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Son, A QB Recruit, Has 1 Dream School

Kirk Herbstreit's son is following in his dad's footsteps - well, he's at least trying to. Chase, Kirk's son, is aspiring to play quarterback at the Ohio State University. He has a few years to improve his recruitment stock. Chase is set to be a sophomore at St. Xavier in...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Clear Favorite Emerging For Steelers' Starting Quarterback Job

It doesn't look like Kenny Pickett will be the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback to start the 2022-23 season. Pickett worked exclusively with the third-team offense during OTAs and minicamp, per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. Mitch Trubisky likely worked with the starters during those sessions and has been seen as...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

There's A New No. 1 Class In 2023 Recruiting Rankings

Ohio State has been on a recruiting roll of late, and the Buckeyes' string of commitments has placed them atop the team rankings. Following tonight's pledge from four-star cornerback Kayin Lee, Ohio State now has the No. 1 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. The Buckeyes (256.79 total...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow Claps Back At A Teammates’s Hilarious Criticism

The success story of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is like a Hollywood script. After tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee during his rookie season, he led the squad to a stint in Super Bowl LVI. His three postseason victories already match the franchise’s all-time record set...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

5-Star Cornerback Tony Mitchell Announces His Commitment

The rich got richer on Sunday evening. Tony Mitchell, the No. 2 cornerback in the 2023 class, announced his commitment this weekend. The five-star defensive back announced his commitment to the University of Alabama. Mitchell announced his commitment on Twitter. Mitchell is the No. 15 overall recruit in the 2023...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Ohio State Football: C.J. Stroud gets snubbed

The Ohio State football program had the best offense in college football last season by every statistical category. A large reason for that was the strong play of C.J. Stroud, especially in the last two-thirds of the season. He really started playing at an elite level. Despite that, he apparently...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bengals' Season Ticket News

For the first time in a long time, Cincinnati Bengals season tickets are sold out. In an email shared by the Cincinnati Enquirer, any members of Who Dey Nation looking to grab season tickets for the 2022 season will have to join a wait list. Prior to the announcement, the...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#American Football#Hall Of Fame#The Bengals Booth Podcast
saturdaytradition.com

4-star B1G target Daniel Harris sets commitment date, final 4

After picking up 29 scholarship offers, Daniel Harris is ready to make his college decision. On Monday, Harris revealed that he will be deciding between Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Georgia when he makes a verbal pledge on Friday, July 1. Out of Gulliver Prep in Miami, Florida, Harris...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Orlando Pace's Son Lands Offer: College Football World Reacts

Landon Pace has landed an offer from his father's alma mater. Pace announced via his Twitter that he had received an offer from Ohio State. Pace is the son of Orlando Pace, who was an offensive tackle for the program from 1994-96. He then went on to play in the NFL for 13 seasons (12 of which were with the Rams) before making the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cincy Jungle

Jason Marcum Reporting on Roe v Wade with Burrow

First of all you have to know that Jason Marcum and John Sheeran are two Woke writers for the Bengals. Secondly Marcum is also a Woke writer at A SEA OF Blue which covers Kentucky Wildcats sports. Marcum had me banned at A Sea of Blue for speaking the truth, which Woke writers will not allow !! If you don't accept their twisted point of views then you have no right being a part of these online venue's. So just because you see things a certain way, which is different from them, they will ban you and not allow freedom of speech, which is a 1st Amendment right for every American !! So everyone that believe's a child has a right to live, may just be banned from these forum's !! People like Marcum and Sheeran are people that use what petty power and control on these websites, that they have, to try and battle propaganda wars with people. So this message is for you two and others like you !! You cannot and will not change people's beliefs in these matters and you should both grow up and grow out of your propaganda petty minds !! You have no tolerance for other peoples opinions, so you have no right to try and force your opinions on others !! I would dare say that face to face you are both cowards !! No threats here, just facts for the Woke !!
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (6/29): First peak at fireworks

After one of those occasions, word got out that Burrow ran in the neighborhood of 20 miles per hour during a sprint. That was a bit of proof Burrow used to point out that he’s finally feeling back to 100 percent from a physical standpoint. Burrow returned to the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers Have Better CBs Than the Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers have better cornerbacks than the Cincinnati Bengals. Even if people want to bring up having a true "CB1," the Steelers still have the better group. Ahkello Witherspoon, Levi Wallace and Cam Sutton continue to be overlooked. The 33rd Team recently placed them in the second-last tier in the NFL, which isn't to dramatic, but in their assessment, they completely forgot Sutton - and overlooked Wallace.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy